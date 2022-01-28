Eoin Morgan ruled out of WI T20Is with quad injury

Eoin Morgan, has been ruled out of the remaining two T20Is against West Indies with a low-grade quadriceps injury, the ECB revealed on Thursday (January 27).Morgan also missed the third T20I having felt pain in his right quad during England's warm-up session. Moeen Ali led in Morgan's absence in the third game, with England falling short in a chase of 225 as West Indies took a 2-1 lead.

"Follow-up testing revealed he sustained a right thigh-muscle injury which, whilst relatively minor, will prevent him from playing further games during the current tour," the ECB said in a statement.Morgan scored a 29-ball 17 in the first T20I while he only managed 13 off 12 in the second game. Morgan didn't play the first match while he bagged the Player of the Match award in the second, with his knock of 31 and 3 for 24 with the ball helping England secure a one-run victory to level the series. The fourth and fifth T20Is will be played on January 29 and 30th respectively.