Eoin Morgan to step down as England’s white-ball captain?

Eoin Morgan is set to step down as England‘s ODI and T20I captain. He is expected to announce the decision on Tuesday (June 28) morning.)This comes on the back of a report from The Guardian which stated that the cricketer is likely to announce his international retirement soon. Meanwhile, in terms of captaincy, Jos Buttler is the likeliest candidate to take over from him.Not long ago, Eoin Morgan had expressed his wish to lead England in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. But his teammate Moeen Ali has revealed that the left-handed batter feels he’s done with playing at the highest level. However, the all-rounder praised Morgan for his contribution to England cricket over the last 7.5 years when he was at the helm.

“He obviously feels like he’s done with international cricket. And the team for him still comes first, which just shows how unselfish he is. He’s done a remarkable job and he’s the best we’ve ever had, for sure. It is and it isn’t [a surprise] at the same time. It is because of the World Cup not being too far away at the end of the summer and he for us is our perfect leader. He’s done an amazing job, he knows what it takes to win. It’s a shame, it’s strange to comprehend the side without him at the moment. Obviously, things move on and you kind of get used to it, but it is sad,” Ali said while speaking to BBC’s Test Match Special.

