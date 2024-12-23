Eshan Malinga earns maiden call-up for Sri Lanka in ODI squad against New Zealand

Wellington [New Zealand], December 23 : Right-arm pacer Eshan Malinga has earned his maiden call-up for Sri Lanka after being named in the 17-player ODI squad for the white-ball tour of New Zealand.

Malinga made his domestic debut in 2022, impressing with 20 scalps in 12 List A games at an average of 25.15. His rise in 2024 has been noteworthy, with his control over pace and length being pivotal to his success.

After showcasing his searing pace, Malinga secured a contract with the Jaffna Kings in the Lanka Premier League. Although he made only one appearance, he was picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction.

Malinga's inclusion comes amid Dilshan Madushanka's dip in form following his return from injury earlier this year. Despite finishing as the third-highest wicket-taker in the 2023 ODI World Cup, Madushanka has managed just 14 scalps in 11 ODIs in 2024.

Lahiru Kumara has also earned a recall to the Sri Lankan team, while the batting department sees one notable change, with Sadeera Samarawickrama being replaced by Nuwanidu Fernando.

Apart from this adjustment, the rest of the batting unit remains settled. Charith Asalanka will lead a formidable line-up featuring Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, and Kamindu Mendis.

Samarawickrama's exclusion follows a prolonged lean patch across all formats.

Asitha Fernando will spearhead the pace attack, joined by Kumara, Malinga, and Mohamed Shiraz. The spin department boasts strong options, including Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, and Jeffrey Vandersay.

Sri Lanka will begin their tour of New Zealand with three T20Is, starting on December 28. The series will be followed by three ODIs, with the first match scheduled for January 5 in Wellington. The second and third ODIs will be played in Hamilton and Auckland on January 8 and 11, respectively.

Sri Lanka squad for NZ ODIs: Charith Asalanka (capt), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Asitha Fernando, Mohamed Shiraz, Lahiru Kumara, Eshan Malinga.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor