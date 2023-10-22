"Every game is a must-win game": Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 22 : Ahead of the upcoming 22nd ODI World Cup 2023 match between Afghanistan and Pakistan at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday, Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott said that every game is a must-win game for his team.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Trott said that for Afghanistan every game in the World Cup is important.

"Every game is a must-win game. This is a World Cup and every game is important. So, I don't see the other matches just as important as this. There's a bit of rivalry as well with this game. So, I guarantee you, my side is very, very excited and looking forward to hopefully pulling away a win," Jonathan Trott said at the pre-match press conference.

The Afghanistan head coach said that everyone needs to bowl well in the upcoming game and Pakistan. He also added that they can't drop catches especially when they are bowling first.

"That's what I'm saying. So, it's not just about the spinners. Everyone's got a bowl well. Yeah, and obviously dropped catches don't help, especially when you win the toss and bowl first, you want to put the opposition under pressure. We had an opportunity to do that with New Zealand, and we had them, I think it was about 115 for four as well at one stage. You know, we let them get away. So, obviously, the things you'd like to do differently, there are things you could do better, and we'll be looking tomorrow to do that," he added.

Trott added that they looking at Pakistan's previous match and they are looking to put the opposition under pressure from the very first moment of the game.

"We always look to put up put the opposition under pressure straight away so we'll be looking to do that tomorrow obviously. So, I don't think there are any thoughts with regard to their previous matches. I think when Afghanistan plays Pakistan, I think there's you know that a lot of form doesn't come into the game. There are a lot of other things that come into the game with regards to the rivalry and the history of and the passion of everything. So, we know the Pakistan team will be very determined to win tomorrow and certainly want to sort of snap that losing streak of the two games that you just mentioned," he added.

Hashmatullah Shahidi-led Afghanistan did not have a good start at the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. They have been dropping catches in New Zealand's clash to succumbing to a total of 156 against Bangladesh.

They managed to pull off an all-round performance against England, which marked their sole victory out of the first four games. As the need to win each and every game arises to stay alive in the tournament, Trott has demanded team effort irrespective of the conditions that they play in ahead of the Pakistan clash on Monday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

