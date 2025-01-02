"Every individual knows in which area they need to work": India head coach Gambhir

Sydney [Australia], January 2 : India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Thursday was asked about a few players getting dismissed in the same manner at the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, to which the 43-year-old said that every individual knows in which area they need to work.

Gambhir added that the playing eleven will announced before the game after after seeing the pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

"Every individual knows in which area they need to work. When you play for your country, you want to give your best. I think the debates between a player and a coach should remain between them - conversations should be restricted to the dressing room. Everything is fine with Rohit and we will announce that (Playing XI) tomorrow, after seeing the pitch. We had just one conversation in our dressing room - how we will win the next test, as it is important for us," Gambhir said.

Gambhir added that the conversation between a player and the coach should be restricted to the dressing room.

When a journalist asked whether India skipper Rohit Sharma would be a part of the playing eleven at the Sydney Test since the 37-year-old didn't come for the press conference, the head coach said that everything is fine with the captain.

Australia clinched an 184-run victory over India in the Melbourne Test and took a 2-1 lead in the series, also ending India's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord's early next year. Currently, Australia lead 2-1 over India in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

At the ongoing BGT series, Australian pacers have exploited Virat Kohli by tempting him to drive the outside off-stump delivery throughout the four Tests. Despite all his batting technique prowess, Virat's six dismissals in the series have followed the same pattern, going after the outside off-stump deliveries.

Meanwhile, Pant was also on the receiving end of backlash from fans and former cricketers after India succumbed to an 184-run defeat at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). In the first innings, the India wicket-keeper batter lost his wicket after trying to execute a cheeky shot. The plan was there in his mind, but when it came to execution, Pant fluffed and lost his wicket.

In the second innings, Australia captain Pat Cummins gambled on Travis Head to find a breakthrough. Pant was tempted to take on the part-timer and went for glory. He holed it to Mitchell Marsh and opened the floodgates that marked the beginning of India's downfall at MCG.

India will take on Australia in the final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3.

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Tanush Kotian, Dhruv Jurel, Harshit Rana.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor