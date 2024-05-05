"Everyone expected us to slip": Real Madrid manager Ancelotti after winning La Liga

New Delhi [India], May 5 : After helping Real Madrid win their 36th La Liga title on Saturday, the Los Blancos head coach Carlo Ancelotti said everyone expected the Spanish giants to slip but they didn't.

The Whites clinched a 3-0 win over Cadiz at the Santiago Bernabeu with the help of Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham, and Joselu's goal. They were crowned the winner after Girona beat FC Barcelona by 4-2 on Saturday.

While speaking to Real Madrid TV after the end of the match, Ancelotti said Bellingham's last-minute goal against FC Barcelona on April 22 was the key moment of La Liga which gave them the advantage to win the league.

"Everyone expected us to slip up and we didn't slip up. Bellingham's goal against Barcelona gave us the advantage. We had a lot of continuity from the first to the last game," Ancelotti was quoted by Real Madrid's official website as saying.

The Italian manager added they deserved to win La Liga. He also praised the Real fans for displaying "fantastic" support. Ancelotti further added they want to prepare for the upcoming second leg of UEFA Champions League (UCL) semifinal against Bayern Munich.

"We're very happy and very content. It's a deserved LaLiga in every way and we've had fantastic support from the fans. We would like to celebrate with all the fans, but they understand because on Wednesday we have a very important challenge. We want to prepare well to make the fans happy and we will celebrate the title together on Saturday. Now it's important to have a restrained celebration because Wednesday's objective is very important," he added.

The Los Blancos are in their red-hot form currently and are unbeaten in their previous five matches. They hold the top place in La Liga standings with 87 points after winning 27 of 34 matches. While Girona stand in second place on the table with 74 points after clinching 23 victories in 34 La Liga matches.

