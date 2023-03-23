Everything Cricket, Cricfit is creating its own niche in the Cricket World

Cricket is a 365 days phenomenon in India. The gentleman's game has witnessed a transformation over the years. In its new avatars, the sport has only become an obsession and captured the imagination of fans the world over. With the advent of Cricket leagues around the world, players around the globe have embraced the concept with great enthusiasm. In the process, the sport has now become a lucrative profession for all players in the game. This has further created more opportunities for all involved in the sport. Due to the enthusiasm of cricket fans and the revolution of the Digital world, many digital assets today help fans to get closer to the sport. One such platform, CRICFIT has made rapid strides in its digital avatar, reaching millions of cricket fans around the world. The Cricfit News & Media website https://cricfit.com/ has built a tremendous reach around the world and amassed a strong user base of passionate cricket fans. The news and media website has built a huge online ecosystem with over 15 million combined reach each month through its digital properties.

In recent years, cricket has thrived and developed rapidly. Cricfit's multi-vertical ecosystem makes it a coveted destination for cricket fans around the world. Multiple cricket academies, a popular junior cricket league, and, most importantly, a very robust online offering make it ubiquitous across the cricket spectrum. Every time there is a match between India and Pakistan, the whole country of India gathers somewhere to watch the match together, regardless of whether they are interested in watching cricket or not. It then becomes a matter of pride for the country. Other sports have become more popular in India, but at its core, cricket remains the sport that holds the heart of the country. Founder and CEO Mikkhail Vaswani, a Sports Broadcaster, took his passion to the next level by creating this platform to connect with all lovers of the game. Cricfit is one of the fastest-growing cricket websites in India. Cricfits content was launched in 2015 to reach all like-minded people. Cricfit’s content includes daily updates on all the sport's happenings around the world, features written by some of the brightest young minds in the country, and interviews with cricketers from every cricket nation.

“My passion towards the sport is no different from any other Indian – Cricfit was my way of connecting with millions of cricket fans. I was a curious cricket fan, always on the lookout for news, updates and score. So that’s how Cricfit took shape.” Says Founder Mikkhail Vaswani.Cricfit operates its various avatars. A cricket academy in Mumbai, Cricfit, has its facility in Lokhandwala, Andheri, Mumbai, and has produced some excellent junior-level cricketers who have represented Mumbai. Cricfit Academy plays host to many clubs, professional cricketers, team and professional teams. With its floodlit practice facility and 5 pitches, most players prepare themselves at the Cricfit Academy. Cricfit’s association with Bollywood has also been a strong and long-lasting one. The Cricfit Academy facility was used by the Uri-The surgical strike team to prepare for their combat skills. They trained at the facility for 40 days. Janhvi Kapoor trained for Gunjan Saxena at the Cricfit Academy. Anoushka Sharma prepared for the Jhulan Goswami biopic at the Cricfit academy, and so did Tapsee Pannu. She was trained at the Cricfit academy for her movie Mithu (Mithal Raj Biopic). In addition, CricFit Academy has a BOX Cricket Facility available to all where under-arm and over-arm tennis ball cricket matches can be played. It's a sizeable area surrounded by nets. Cricket with a tennis ball can be played day or night. Cricfit also runs its fitness and cricket programs in schools. They have partnered with JVPD, Juhu, and Jamnabai Bai Narsee International School to offer fitness and cricket training to their students. Cricfit also manages quite a few professional cricketers. From player management to brand endorsement, Cricfit does everything cricket. The ride, which began in 2015, continues to enthral cricket fans the world over.