"Everything good comes to an end": Moeen Ali on England's disastrous World Cup campaign

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 : All-rounder Moeen Ali indicated that England's exit from the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 could be the end of an era for the defending champions and feels a rebuild could be on the cards for England cricket similar to 2015

The defending champions were eliminated from the World Cup after they suffered their fifth in a row and their sixth in seven games defeat. England are currently sitting at the bottom of the points table.

Their most recent defeat was a 33-run loss to Australia in Ahmedabad, which officially ended their World Cup campaign.

"I just think everything good comes to an end at some point. It's very exciting because going forward we've got some really good players we know will come back into the squad with that fearless [style]. That start we had in 2015 could start again," Moeen Ali was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Moeen, who has a one-year central contract, intends to meet with England's coach and captain after the World Cup to discuss his future. He is their vice-captain in white-ball cricket, however, he has only played four matches in this World Cup, has gone wicketless in 24.2 overs, and has only made 83 runs, notwithstanding his fluent 42 against Australia.

"I'm obviously going to speak to Jos and Motty and see what they want from me, whether they want me around or whatever. I don't know. If they say, 'look we're going to go with younger players and start again' then I'm more than happy. I get it, I understand... everything good comes to an end at some point," Moeen said.

Moeen said he expected the T20 team's core to remain unchanged ahead of next year's World Cup.

"If I was in charge, I'd play the younger guys. I'd just start again and I'm sure they're going to do that. It's common sense, more than anything. You want that fearless approach again, and it's a great time to start again," the all-rounder said.

"Maybe the writing was on the wall and we just didn't see it as players because we thought we'd be performing well. But I just think everything good comes to an end at some point. It's very exciting, because going forward we've got some really good players we know will come back into the squad with that fearless [style]. That start we had in 2015 could start again," he added.

The all-rounder provided yet another scathing evaluation of England's performance, declaring that they had "been rubbish" in all departments- batting, bowling, and fielding."However, they must win at least one of their remaining two games against the Netherlands and Pakistan in order to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

"We've got to turn up properly as players. They are two massive games coming up. I know how important the Champions Trophy is in terms of experience at a world event because then for the World Cup, you get that experience - especially with, potentially, younger players coming in. It's very important we make sure we qualify," Moeen said.

England will next face the Netherlands at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

