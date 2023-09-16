“Everything is ready for World Cup, it will be great experience…”: TNCA president Ashok Sigamani

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 16 : Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) president Ashok Sigamani has said that the association is prepared to host the matches of the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup which commences on October 5 and it will be a great experience for all those coming to the stadium.

Sigamani was present at the ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour in Chennai.

"As far as TNCA is concerned, we are really excited for the World Cup. It is happening in India after 12 years. I am a new here (in TNCA) but a lot of people here have been in this field for years. It will be a cakewalk for TNCA since everyone is aware of the procedures and protocols involved. But since it is the World Cup, it will be a huge one for the crowd. The crowd gave us a wonderful response during the Indian Premier League (IPL) and we expect even more during the World Cup. The crowd here is sporty and appreciates good cricket, winning or losing does not really matter to them," Sigamani told ANI.

The TNCA chief said they have built a new pavillion as well, which is being talked about in the cricket fraternity.

"Everything is ready for the World Cup, be it the wicket, grass or the media box. It would be a great experience for the ones coming here. We have renovated everything," he said.

The World Cup will begin on October 5 with a match between England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad and the final will be played on November 19. India will start its campaign with a match against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

Chennai will host five matches in the tournament. Apart from India campaign opener, it will host the game between New Zealand and Bangladesh on October 14, New Zealand and Afghanistan on October 18, Pakistan and Afghanistan on October 23 and between Pakistan and South Africa on October 27.

Ten teams will feature in the biggest Cricket World Cup which will be played across 10 venues.

The event will have 48 matches in 46 days.

Indian squad for World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor