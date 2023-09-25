Execution has to improve from the Australian bowlers, admits Sean Abbott after fifth ODI loss on the trot

Indore, Sep 25 Australia's fast-bowling all-rounder Sean Abbott admitted the bowling attack needs to get its execution better after suffering their fifth ODI loss on the trot via 99-run defeat to India by DLS method, here.

Australia had elected to bowl first in the second ODI at Holkar Stadium, but conceded 399/5, with Abbott conceding 91 runs while Cameron Green gave away more than 100 runs. It continued a bad run for Australia, who conceded 416, 338 and 315 in their last three matches in South Africa.

"It can still be improved a lot but our execution in bringing those stumps into play, owning our lengths and putting pressure on the batters that way certainly has to improve, and I have no doubt of that, we've got a very skilled attack."

"We're doing some right things moving into the World Cup, we just haven't put them out there on the park yet so I'm confident we can turn that around pretty quickly," Abbott was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au after the match ended.

Despite losing the series, Abbott felt there were no panic calls in the dressing room, and felt the death bowling performance was fine, though Australia conceded 103 runs in last 10 overs.

"It's far from ideal, We're communicating well out on the ground, but we've just not executed as well as we would have liked. I feel like I've made some of the same mistakes a couple of games in a row now. Although we went for 400 again, I thought our death bowling was pretty good."

"But I still feel like my game is in a good place and going in the right direction, I've just got to get out there and do it, and I know a couple of other guys feel the same. It is an extremely good dressing room to be in; we're extremely disappointed that we've not executed as well as we would have liked but we're moving forward."

Abbott expressed concern over his bowling in the first powerplay, as Australia were unable to keep Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer in check, who went on to score centuries. "It showed today when we were bowling, and it was a little bit the same in South Africa, every ball that missed the stumps was put away to the fence."

"It's not surprising … if you don't execute like we did today, and last game, they're just going to dine out and we're not putting them under much pressure. It's disappointing, especially from my end. I'd had a poor Powerplay (after) a pretty good Powerplay last game."

"But I pride myself on the areas that I bowl and putting pressure on the batsman that way and I've just noticed this tour, so far in these first two games and then in South Africa, the batters are just too good; as soon as you're off the stumps or pitching outside leg, they're not going to miss out. When we missed the stumps, especially up top, we were punished pretty badly, and we didn't execute greatly with the ball," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor