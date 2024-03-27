"Expected to chase 190 to 200... let ourselves down while batting": GT skipper Shubman Gill

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 27 : Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill hailed the performance from the Chennai Super Kings and acknowledged that they got "outplayed" at Chepauk and let themselves down with their batting following their 63-run defeat in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Ruturaj Gaiwkad's captaincy reign saw CSK win their second consecutive game as they pulled off a near flawless performance against GT on a surface that is known to be a bit unpredictable.

The young opening batter Rachin Ravindra got CSK to a robust start, while Shivam Dube provided the much-needed firepower through the middle overs and in the final four to power CSK to a massive total.

While defending the total, each bowler chipped in with their precise line and length to fend off GT from chasing the total.

After the game, Gill conceded that they were outplayed by CSK's batting performance and lauded their execution with the ball.

"They outplayed us when they were batting and when they bowled, their execution was spot on. We backed ourselves to get a good powerplay score but once we couldn't, we were always playing catch up," Gill said after the match.

"In T20, you can always talk about 10-15 runs here and there but eventually it is about how much they got. We were expecting to chase anything between 190 to 200 but we can talk about how we could've stopped a few more boundaries. Rather have games like these at the start of the tournament. We let ourselves down while batting," he added.

The 63-run defeat marked GT's biggest loss in terms of runs. After putting CSK to bat, an explosive batting performance saw the hosts set a record chase for GT as they posted 206/6 on the board.

In reply, GT struggled to get off to a start as they struggled to muster up runs through the middle phase as the required rate kept rising. CSK kept GT batters at bay and clinched a 63-run win.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor