Express my sincere thanks and gratitude: Jay Shah writes heartfelt note for Rahul Dravid

New Delhi [India], July 9 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah wrote a warm message note for Rahul Dravid and expressed his 'sincere thanks and gratitude' for his 'highly successful tenure' as Team India's head coach.

Rahul Dravid's tenure as the head coach of Team India came to an end after the conclusion of the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024, where India beat South Africa by seven runs to win the prestigious trophy after 17 years.

Recapping the final of the T20 World Cup 2024, Virat Kohli and Axar Patel's attacking partnership took India closer to their dream by propelling them to a competitive total of 176/7. Despite a nervy defence, the Men in Blue managed to defend the total and clinch a 7-run win to lift their second T20 World Cup title.

Jay Shah took to his official X account and said that under Dravid's guidance, India came out as a dominant force in all three formats of cricket.

"I express my sincere thanks and gratitude to Mr Rahul Dravid whose highly successful tenure as the Head Coach draws to a close. Under his guidance, #TeamIndia emerged as a dominant force across formats, including being crowned ICC Men's T20 World Cup champions! His strategic acumen, persistent efforts to nurture talent and exemplary leadership has instilled a culture of excellence within the team and that is also the legacy his leaves behind. The Indian dressing room today is one cohesive unit standing together through challenges while revelling in each other's success," Shah wrote on X.

After winning the prestigious trophy, Rohit Sharma also announced his retirement from the T20 cricket.

Earlier in July, Jay Shah confirmed that Team India's new head coach will join the side for the upcoming Sri Lanka series.

Speaking to the reporters in Barbados after the T20 WC triumph, Shah said that the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) has already interviewed and shortlisted two names. He added that after reaching Mumbai the BCCI members will announce it.

"Both coach and selector appointments will be made shortly. CAC has interviewed and shortlisted two names and after reaching Mumbai whatever they have decided we will go by that. VVS Laxman is going to Zimbabwe but a new coach will join from the Sri Lanka series," Shah was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

Currently, former India cricketer VVS Laxman has gone to Zimbabwe as Team India's interim head coach.

