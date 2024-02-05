"Fabulous..that's how we do it": Sachin, Kaif, Chahal hail India's victory against England

New Delhi [India], February 5 : India's 106-run victory over England in the second Test match at Visakhapatnam impressed the cricket fraternity with legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar terming it a "fabulous performance".

Jasprit Bumrah's impressive bowling and Ravichandran Ashwin's beautiful three-for helped India overcome a fighting England and level the five-match series 1-1.

"What a fantastic game of cricket we have had here! Fabulous performance by India. The series is beautifully poised at 1-1!" Tendulkar said on X.

Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif said this is India's "one of the best in recent times" as the hosts were without their veteran players -Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja in the second Test.

"Coming into this Test trailing in the series and without Virat, KL and Jaddu, this performance should count as one of the best in recent times. That's how you fight back," Kaif posted on X.

India's star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal said, "That's how we do it! Terrific win boys."

Jasprit Bumrah's bowling display became the highlight of the match as he troubled England batters in both the innings.

The action now heads to Rajkot for the third Test, starting February 15.

