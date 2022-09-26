Fact Check! Pakistan cricketer Usman Shinwari dies of cardiac arrest

A club cricketer named Usman Shinwari collapsed due to a heart-attack during a match between Burger Paints and Friesland.He was brought to the hospital immediately where he couldn't survive.The visuals showed him collapsing on the ground with fellow cricketers rushing to attend him. Earlier, Pakistani national team cricketer Usman Khan Shinwari tweeted a clarification after his namesake died of cardiac arrest.

Me belkul thek ho Allah ka shukar hai mery pory family ko log calls kr rahy hai with due respect itni bari News chalany se pehly tasdeeq kar liya kary shukria🙏 — Usman khan shinwari (@Usmanshinwari6) September 25, 2022

Shinwari, who made his international debut in 2013 versus Sri Lanka, was shocked when his family members started getting calls regarding his demise.The pacer took to social media to dismiss the rumours and slammed the news channels for not authenticating the news. 'I'm fine. My family is getting calls regarding my death. With due respect to news channels, pls authenticate before running such a big news. Thank you," Shinwari tweeted.