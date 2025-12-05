Fakhar Zaman Punished by ICC After Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I Tri-Series 2025 Final

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match: Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman has been fined 10 percent of his match fee for a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct during the recent Tri-Series final against Sri Lanka.

Zaman was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the code, which relates to showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an international match. One demerit point has been added to his disciplinary record. This is his first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the 19th over of Pakistan’s innings when Zaman had a prolonged argument with on-field umpires after losing his wicket.

The sanction was proposed by Reon King of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees. On-field umpires Ahsan Raza, Asif Yaqoob, third umpire Rashid Riaz and fourth umpire Faisal Afridi had levelled the charge.

Zaman admitted the offence and accepted the sanction. A formal hearing was not required. Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 percent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Pakistan won the Tri-Series final by six wickets against Sri Lanka.