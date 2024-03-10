Falcon Risers Hyderabad captain confident of 'reaching final'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 : The ongoing edition of the Indian Street Premier League is already garnering attention from cricket lovers with its innovative rules and fiercely contested matches.

The Falcon Risers Hyderabad got off to a flying start in the league after beating KVN Bangalore Strikers by seven wickets in their first match, while on the other hand, KVN Bangalore Strikers have suffered two consecutive losses in their first two matches.

Speaking after their first match, Falcon Risers Hyderabad Captain Krishna Satpute said, "Starting the league on a winning note is always a confidence booster. It lifts the spirit of the players to perform even better in the remaining matches. ISPL is a great platform where all these players get an opportunity to showcase their skills on a national level. I just told my players to play their natural style of playing and they did exactly that."

"I never thought that tennis ball cricket would get such a phenomenal response but I am sure that this format of cricket will inspire the next generation and we will see more players participating in the next season. Our bowling attack is lethal and I fully believe in my team and that we will reach the final," he added.

Meanwhile, Ankur Singh, Captain of KVN Bangalore Strikers after his team suffered the second loss said, "It's part of the game where one team has to win and one team loses but I am sure we will bounce back and give our fans something to cheer about."

Ankur also spoke about the growth of street cricket in India. He expressed, "I am grateful for Indian Street Premier League to give a platform to so many of us to show our skills and cricket capabilities to the world. Tennis cricket is getting its recognition and it is about time. I am sure that from here on, it will only grow and motivate more youngsters to join in this format of the game and take it to even greater heights," he signed off.

The Falcon Risers Hyderabad will now face Majhi Mumbai on Saturday at 5:00 pm IST, while KVN Bangalore Strikers will lock horns against Srinagar Ke Veer at 7:30 pm IST.

