Fans give heartwarming welcome to star pacer Arshdeep Singh at Chandigarh Airport after T20 WC triumph

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 6 : After spearheading India's pace attack in the T20 World Cup triumphant campaign, Arshdeep Singh arrived at the Chandigarh International Airport on Saturday.

Arshdeep was met with a warm and resounding welcome from the fans. The tune of dhol reverberated in the air and the performances by bhangra troupes at the airport added icing to the cake.

Indian Premier League franchise, Punjab Kings CEO Satish Menon, CFO LC Gupta, CCO Saurabh Arora and Ashish Tuli, General Manager, Cricketing Operations felicitated the star pacer at the airport.

The fans gathered at the airport to welcome the player, as the Punjab Kings officials felicitated him with garlands and distributed sweets.

Arshdeep's family members too joined in on the celebrations as they danced along with the fans and showed their bhangra skills.

"I am feeling very happy. I will enjoy and spend time with my family," Arshdeep said after arriving at the airport.

Congratulating Arshdeep on his memorable performance, Punjab Kings CEO Satish Menon said, "It is a matter of huge pride for us to see one of our homegrown talent Arshdeep Singh lifting the T20 World Cup trophy. We have always known Arshdeep's skills and are happy to have the world recognise him as well. We, at Punjab Kings, are delighted to welcome him back home and join in on the celebrations."

Showcasing his spectacular skills with the ball, the left-arm fast bowler finished the tournament as the joint-leading wicket-taker with 17 scalps, tied with Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Faaroqi. The 25-year-old also became the bowler with the joint-highest wickets tally in a single T20 World Cup edition.

In the final against South Africa, Arshdeep gave only four runs in the crucial penultimate. He ended the game with figures of 2/20 and played an instrumental role in India's historic win.

