Perth [Australia], November 14 : Star Indian batter Virat Kohli continued with his net practice in Perth, preparing for the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 against Australia.

According to Fox Cricket's recent video on X, Kohli's training session was eagerly watched by fans, who went to great lengths to catch a glimpse of their hero.

"First look at Virat Kohli at the Perth nets ahead of the Test series opener," a Fox News Cricket post stated.

"Some fans went the extra mile to catch a glimpse of the King," it added.

https://x.com/FoxCricket/status/1856958074147201436

Virat Kohli, a player who has always been a crowd-puller in Australia, is once again generating significant buzz. His presence in Australia is synonymous with high viewership and extensive media coverage.

However, the upcoming series holds immense significance for Kohli. It is viewed as a make-or-break phase in his illustrious career. The former Indian captain is under pressure to regain his form and secure his spot in the Test team amid a potential transition phase, with younger talents waiting for their chance in the playing eleven.

Kohli's current form is a cause for concern. In 19 international matches this year, the 80-time centurion has managed to score only 488 runs at an average of 20.33, with just two half-centuries in 25 innings and a highest score of 76. His struggles in Test cricket have been particularly troubling, given his past dominance in the format.

From 2016 to 2019, Kohli was at the peak of his career, amassing 4,208 runs at an astonishing average of 66.79, including 16 centuries and 10 fifties. He also set a record with seven double centuries, the most by a captain in Tests. However, since 2020, his form has dipped dramatically, scoring 1,838 runs in 34 Tests at an average of 31.68, with only two centuries and nine fifties.

The recent home Test series against Bangladesh and New Zealand further highlighted his struggles. Kohli scored just 192 runs in 10 innings at an average of 21.33, with only one half-century. This decline in performance saw him slip out of the Top 20 in the ICC Men's Test batting rankings for the first time in a decade.

As Kohli faces criticism and doubts about his place in the team, the series in Australia presents an opportunity for redemption. Historically, Australia has been a stage where Kohli has performed spectacularly, and fans hope he can repeat that success.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy series kicks off on November 22 with the first Test in Perth. The second Test, a day-night affair, is scheduled from December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval. The third Test will take place at The Gabba in Brisbane from December 14 to 18.

The traditional Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground is set for December 26 to 30, followed by the fifth and final Test at Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7. This series promises a thrilling contest and a potential turning point in Kohli's career.

