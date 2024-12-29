"Fantastic achievement...": Prasanna hails Nitish Kumar Reddy for MCG ton

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 29 : Former Indian spinner Erapalli Prasanna hailed compatriot, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy for his century against Australia during the fourth Test against Australia at Melbourne, saying that Reddy has proved his doubters wrong and will serve cricket for a long time.

Prasanna, who played 49 Tests for India from 1962-1978 and took 189 wickets averaging 30.38, was speaking toat the book launch of former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Syed Kirmani.

Speaking about Nitish's knock of 114 against the Aussies, Prasanna said, "I think it is a fantastic achievement. Because, see, many people, Nitish Kumar Reddy, okay. They were skeptical about his overall cricketing capabilities. But he has proved them wrong. And I think he has got a long way, he has to serve the Indian cricket."

Nitish's dream run in the series continued as he scored 114 in 189 balls, with 11 fours and a six, taking India to 369 in reply to Australia's first innings total of 474 runs. Later, top-notch spells from Jasprit Bumrah (4/56) and Mohammed Siraj (3/66) led to some quick wickets for India, but Marnus Labuschagne (70 in 139 balls, with three fours) and skipper Pat Cummins (41 in 90 balls, with four boundaries) took Australia to 228/9. The hosts led by 333 runs at the end of the day's play.

With his ton, the youngster also achieved an elusive feat as he became the third youngest Indian batter to get a maiden Test century in Australia after Sachin Tendulkar and Rishabh Pant.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar tops the chart after slamming his maiden Test century at the age of 18 years and 256 days in 1992. India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant holds the second place on the list following his maiden Test century at the age of 21 years and 92 days in Sydney in 2019, while, Nitish achieved the milestone at the age of 21 years and 216 days.

Nitish is India's highest-run-getter in the series and overall second-highest, with 293 runs in four matches and six innings at an average of 58.60, with a century to his name. He has also taken three wickets in the series.

Speaking about India's chances during the ICC Champions Trophy, starting in February next month, especially against Pakistan, Prasanna said, "Whoever has the ball in their favour, they will win. That (India-Pakistan) will be a closely contested match. But I think India is too strong a side now. But the Indian cricket team now, it depends upon how many of the present cricketers will be retained (for Champions Trophy) But otherwise, I think Indian cricket is a very strong team.

After months of wait and speculation, the deadlock has finally been broken with the International Cricket Council on Tuesday announcing the fixtures of ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The eight-team tournament will feature 15 50-over matches and will be played across Pakistan and in Dubai. The biggest match of the tournament between two arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be played on February 23 in Dubai, as per the hybrid model under which India will be playing their matches in Dubai.

Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi will be the three venues in Pakistan which will host the tournament. Each Pakistan venue will feature three group games with Lahore hosting the second semi-final.

Lahore will also host the final on March 9, unless India qualifies, in which case it will be played in Dubai. Both the semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.

The three group matches involving India, as well as the first semi-final, will be played in Dubai.

