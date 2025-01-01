"Fantastic game of cricket to be a part of": Alex Carey on Australia's victory in Melbourne Test

Sydney [Australia], January 1 : Ahead of the fifth and final Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 between Australia and India, wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey expressed his thoughts on team's magnificent victory on the final day of the Melbourne Test.

Australia clinched an 184-run victory over India in the Melbourne Test and took a 2-1 lead in the series, also ending India's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord's early next year. Currently, Australia lead 2-1 over India in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"A fantastic game of cricket to be a part of. A lot of messages come through to all the boys. Just how special it was for, not just the players, I think, for the spectators, the 370-odd thousand that were there, people watching at home. It's a test match that will be remembered for a long time. We do have to move on quite quickly. We played well. We're up in Sydney now in a couple of days' time. We hopefully push for a border Gavaskar trophy," Alex Carey said in the pre-match press conference.

In order to help Australia defend the target of 330 runs on Day 05 and win the Boxing Day Test, Starc bowled at full pace despite struggling with his fitness.

Australia gave a target of 340 runs to India at the start of Day 05 of the Melbourne Test. The visitors had the whole day in hand but couldn't make the best out of it. The fiery spells from the Aussie bowling attack bundled out India at 155 in the 80th over.

Pat Cummins was named the 'Player of the Match' following a stupendous performance with both bat and ball.

India will take on Australia in the final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3.

