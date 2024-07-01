"Fantastic win": Jay Shah on Women in Blue's historic win over South Africa

New Delhi [India], July 1 : Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah congratulated the Indian women's team for their "fantastic win" against South Africa at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday.

It was a game that saw records tumble on Day 1, with India recording the highest total on Day 1 in women's cricket by putting a score of 525/4 on the board.

The opening day also saw the highest opening partnership in women's Test cricket, with Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana forging a 292-run partnership for the first wicket.

In reply, South Africa was bundled out on 266. But the Proteas put up a strong fight attempting to rewrite history. However, they managed to put up a paltry total of 37 after India imposed a follow-on.

"What a fantastic win for our girls in the one-off Test against South Africa! @SnehRana15 was unplayable with her off-breaks, recording the third-best innings figures (8/77) in Women's Tests. Huge centuries by @TheShafaliVerma and @mandhana_smriti gave us the right platform. On to the T20s now!" Jay Shah wrote on X.

After India imposed the follow on the visitors, South Africa's skipper Laura Wolvaardt and Sune Luus gave the hosts a run for their money with a splendid performance from the bat.

They made India bowlers totter hard while putting their art with the bat on exhibition. The duo stitched up a 190-run stand to keep them in the thick of the action.

When the partnership looked dangerous, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur took the onus and broke their stand by breaching Luus' defence and ending her time on the crease for 109.

Wolvaardt, who was almost flawless throughout her time on the crease, struck 122 off 314 deliveries before getting pinned in front of the stumps by Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

South Africa was folded on 373 in the second innings, India chased down the 37-run target in 9.2 overs and sealed a comprehensive 10-wicket victory.

