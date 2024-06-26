"Feared batsman, lively teammate...": Yuvraj Singh on Warner's retirement

New Delhi [India], June 26 : Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh opened up Australia opener David Warner's retirement from international cricket and asked the 37-year-old to enjoy his well-deserved time off with his family.

As Australia were knocked out from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, Warner's innings with the team came to an end.

David Warner could not display a stellar performance in his last match, the Super Eights match of the T20 World Cup 2024 against India, and scored six runs from six balls.

Yuvraj took to his official X account and said that no one likes silent goodbye. The former Indian cricketer congratulated Warner for having an 'incredible career'.

The 42-year-old added that it was his pleasure to share the dressing room with Warner in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when both of them used to play for the Hyderbad-based franchise.

"No one likes a quiet goodbye, but that's the game of life mate. Well done on an incredible career @davidwarner31! From smashing boundaries on the park to nailing Bollywood moves and dialogues, you've done it all in true #Warner style. A feared batsman, a lively teammate and a true entertainer on and off the field. It was a pleasure sharing the dressing room with you buddy. Go well #legend and enjoy your well-deserved time off with the lovely family," Yuvraj wrote on X.

In 112 Tests for Australia, Warner scored 8,786 runs at an average of 44.59, with 26 centuries and 37 fifties in 205 innings. His best score is 335*. He is the fifth-highest run-getter for Australia in Tests.

Playing 161 ODIs, Warner scored 6,932 runs at an average of 45.30 and a strike rate of above 97, making 22 centuries and 33 fifties in 159 innings. His best score is 179. He is the sixth-highest run-getter in ODIs for Australia.

Warner is Australia's highest run-getter in T20Is, scoring 3,277 runs in 110 matches at an average of 33.43 and a strike rate of 142.47. He scored a century and 28 fifties, with the best score of 100*.

With 18,995 runs in 383 games, 49 centuries, 98 fifties, two ICC Cricket World Cup titles, one ICC T20 World Cup and ICC World Test Championship title each, Warner retires as Australia's second-highest run-getter and one of the greatest all-format openers of all time.

