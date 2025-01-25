"Feels great...I try to bring out my best": Arshdeep on being named ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year

New Delhi [India], January 25 : India pace gun Arshdeep Singh expressed delight after bagging the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024.

Arshdeep brushed off tough competition from cricketing stars across the globe, including Pakistan's batting icon Babar Azam and Australia's swashbuckling performer Travis Head.

In a video posted by the ICC, the left-arm seamer thanked everyone for supporting and helping him bring the best.

"Feels great to win the ICC Men's T20I cricketer of the year award. I am really grateful and thankful to God. Thankful to everyone who worked behind the scenes, and credit goes to the sports staff and all the players as well, who helped to get the best out of me," Arshdeep said in a video posted by the ICC.

The left-arm pace gun played a starring role for the Men in Blue as India ended their ICC trophy drought with a victory in the T20 World Cup 2024 in the Caribbean and USA back in June.

Along with Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep spearheaded India's pace attack and ended the tournament as the joint-highest wicket-taker with 17 scalps, alongside Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi.

The 25-year-old had numerous impressive displays in 2024. He ripped through the USA batting order on the tricky surface of New York in the T20 World Cup group stage and returned with remarkable figures of 4/9 in his four-over spell.

When stakes were high in the World Cup final against South Africa and India needed a glimmer of hope, Arshdeep became the beacon of light.

India needed a wicket in the middle overs, and it was Arshdeep who provided the breakthrough, dismissing a set Quinton de Kock when the Proteas looked to be in control of the chase.

He returned to the bowling attack in the penultimate over, with South Africa needing 20 runs from 12 deliveries. Arshdeep delivered a perfect death over under immense pressure, conceding just four runs to leave Hardik Pandya with 16 runs to defend in the final over, a job that the experienced all-rounder did with flying colours.

"The special moment, as every Indian would say, was the T20 World Cup final we won, and I am looking forward to making more such memories. Whether it is being economical or taking wickets at the start or end, I just try to bring the best out of me for the team and give them good results," he concluded.

Arshdeep was the leading wicket-taker for India in T20Is in 2024, scything 36 wickets in just 18 games. He played a huge part in India's journey to the title at the T20 World Cup.

