"Feels like home": Indian spinner Shree Charani on DC return following WPL auction

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 : Indian spinner Shree Charani expressed happiness at her homecoming to Delhi Capitals (DC) following the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction, saying that "it feels like home" to her.

Charani, who formed a fine spin duo with veteran Deepti Sharma during India's World Cup-winning campaign this year, was bought by DC, the three-time finalists, for Rs 1.30 crores. In her team's maiden 50-over World Cup win this year, Shree starred with 14 wickets at an average of 27.64, with best figures of 3/41. She ended the tournament as the fourth-highest wicket-taker.

The young left-arm spinner is a DC product, having represented them in the last season, playing two matches and picking up four wickets at an average of 17.75. In five T20Is for India, she has snapped 10 wickets in five matches at an average of 14.80, with best figures of 4/12.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Shree expressed her happiness at returning to the DC set-up, saying, "Before the auction, I was just hoping to play in WPL this season with any team. But I am very happy to be back with Delhi Capitals. It feels like home, and I love playing for this team."

"I feel very proud to be part of the Delhi Capitals again. This is my chance to contribute to the team once more. I am grateful to be back with DC and looking forward to a good season ahead. I am just hoping for the best to happen for our team," she added.

The veteran spinner Sneh Rana, another player picked by DC for Rs 50 lakh, expressed her satisfaction with the team's overall combination, calling it "strong and well-sorted.

"Shree Charani remains Delhi's best young pick, and I am sure she will do well this season. I am hopeful we will have a great season and finally lift the trophy this time," she added.

On joining DC after two seasons with Gujarat Giants (GG) and the most recent one with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rana said, "I am very excited to play for Delhi Capitals and get this new opportunity. I look forward to teaming up with new teammates - it will be a great experience. Delhi has explosive Indian batters like Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues, and I'm really excited to meet and play with them."

In her WPL career so far, Rana has taken 12 wickets at an average of 35.33 in 17 matches.

Delhi Capitals squad after WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues (Retained 2.2 Cr), Shafali Verma (Retained 2.2 Cr), Annabel Sutherland (Retained 2.2 Cr), Marizanne Kapp (Retained 2.2 Cr), Niki Prasad (Retained 50 Lakh), Laura Wolvaardt (1.1 Cr), Chinelle Henry (1.3 Cr), Sree Charani (1.3 Cr), Sneh Rana (50 Lakh), Lizelee Lee (30 Lakh), Deeya Yadav (10 Lakh), Taniyaa Bhatia (30 Lakh), Mamatha Madiwala (10 Lakh), Nandani Sharma (20 Lakh), Lucy Hamilton (10 Lakh), Minnu Mani (40 Lakh).

