"Feels like rebirth": Spinner Varun Chakravarthy on T20I return after 3 years

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 7 : India spinner Varun Chakravarthy said it felt like a rebirth to him on his return to T20Is after three years.

Varun Chakravarthy was part of India's playing eleven in the first T20I match of the series against Bangladesh in Gwalior, where he picked three wickets in his four-over spell. Before playing against Bangladesh in Gwalior, Varun last appeared for India in 2021 against Scotland.

Speaking after the end of the first T20I match against Bangladesh, Varun said that it was emotional for him to play for India after three years. He added that one needs to stay in their best form to make their place in the India squad.

"After three long years and it was definitely emotional for me, and it feels nice to be back in the Blues, it feels like a rebirth. There have been many [challenges]. Once you are not in the Indian side, people tend to write you off very easily. You need to stay in the highest level, again and again you need to keep knocking the door. Thankfully, this time it happened and hopefully I can keep continuing my good work," Varun was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

"I just want to stick to the process because that's what I have been following in the IPL also. So I don't want to go over and beyond what's there right now. I just want to stay in the present. That's why I don't want to think too much or express too much," he added.

India won the toss and decided to field against Bangladesh in the first T20I match.

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (27 runs from 25 balls, 1 four and 1 six) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (35* runs from 32 balls, 3 fours) were the visitors' top batters. After a sloppy display with the bat in the first inning, Bangladesh was propelled to 127.

Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy bagged three wickets in their respective spells to lead the Indian bowling attack.

During the run chase, Hardik Pandya (39* runs from 16 balls, 5 fours and 2 sixes) displayed a stunning performance to reach the given target and clinch a seven-wicket win in the first T20I. Sanju Samson (29 runs from 19 balls, 6 fours) and skipper Suryakumar Yadav (29 runs from 14 balls, 2 fours and 3 sixes) were the other top batters for the hosts.

Bangladesh failed to rise with the ball in the second inning and could only pick up two wickets. Mustafizur Rahman and Mehidy Hasan Miraz were the only wicket-takers for the visitors.

Arshdeep Singh was named the 'Player of the Match' after his magnificent performance with the ball.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor