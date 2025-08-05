"Feels like we've lost a father figure": Saurabh Tiwary pays tribute to Shibu Soren

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], August 5 : Former India cricketer and current Secretary of the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA), Saurabh Tiwary, paid his respects to former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren, who passed away on Monday. Recalling the veteran leader's contribution to the state, Tiwary credited Soren for the development of Jharkhand's cricket stadium.

"It is due to him that we have a fantastic stadium today (JSCA Stadium). Personally, it feels like we have lost a father figure. May his soul rest in peace," said Tiwary while offering his final respects.

Tiwary, who represented India and was a well-known face in the Indian Premier League (IPL), hails from Jharkhand and has witnessed the state's cricketing infrastructure grow over the years.

Shibu Soren passed away at the age of 81 after a prolonged illness in New Delhi on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his last respects to the senior Jharkhand leader at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, where he was admitted.

"Went to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to pay homage to Shri Shibu Soren Ji. Also met his family. My thoughts are with Hemant Ji, Kalpana Ji, and the admirers of Shri Shibu Soren Ji," the Prime Minister said in a social media post on X.

In an earlier post, PM Modi described Shibu Soren as "a grassroots leader who rose through the ranks of public life with unwavering dedication to the people."

"He was particularly passionate about empowering tribal communities, the poor and the downtrodden. Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Spoke to Jharkhand CM Shri Hemant Soren Ji and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister said.

The Jharkhand government has declared a three-day state mourning starting Monday.

