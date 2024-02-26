"Fingers crossed he makes it": Matthew Wade worried about Smith's spot in Australia's T20 WC squad

Auckland [New Zealand], February 26 : Australia veteran batter Matthew Wade admitted that there will be some players who will be unlucky to miss out on the 15-player squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Australia clinched their 100th T20I win following their series whitewash over New Zealand on Sunday. Throughout the series, some players stood out for the Baggy Greens and left a strong impression with their strong individual performances.

The 2021 World Cup champions have a well-set top order, with David Warner and Travis Head occupying the opening slot, while, Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell are possible alternatives for the number 3 spot.

"Heady's got the X-factor, you saw in the 50-over World Cup, he can turn games so quickly and we're exciting to have him at the top of the order along with Davey (Warner) who's going to be there. And then we can load up with Stoinis and David and Maxwell, and all these guys with extreme power," Wade said, as quoted from the ICC.

With the opening four slots occupied and the likes of Tim David and Josh Inglis providing the ideal middle order balance, Wade is worried that a slot for Steve Smith could be unlikely.

"Obviously, Smithy hasn't played a heap of T20 cricket in the last little bit for Australia, and there will be chats around those final few positions in the 15. Fingers crossed he makes it, but there's always going to be someone that's unlucky and I'm not sure who that's going to be this time," Wade said.

In the final match, Matthew Short won the Player of the Match award, while pacers Spencer Johnson (1/10) and Nathan Ellis (0/11) showed enough potential that they could fulfil the role if they were given the opportunity to feature in the squad.

This was Australia's final bilateral series as they gear up for the T20 World Cup. Ahead of the highly anticipated tournament.

"It's going to be tough to squeeze in that 15, whoever you are. It's going to be tight for those last few spots, I don't envy George's (chief selector George Bailey) position," Wade said.

"I wouldn't want to be picking the 15, there's going to be a couple of unlucky players. But as I said there's always injury around, guys that are outside the 15 may get opportunities as well so we're happy we've got so much depth," Wade added.

