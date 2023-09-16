"Fingers crossed," says NZ skipper Latham on Tim Southee's injury assessment 

London [UK], September 16 : New Zealand skipper Tom Latham provided an update about Tim Southee's injury that he suffered during the fourth match against England on Friday.

Southee injured his thumb when he dove across with both hands to take England batter Joe Root's catch but saw the ball hit his thumb and deflect to third man.

Latham said that Southee will be further assessed and he has his fingers crossed that all comes out well.

"When you're faced with those challenges (injuries), it's important for guys to step up. He's in good spirits (Southee). He'll be assessed further to see how he is. Fingers crossed. Very pleasing the way he goes about things (Ravindra). When you get to the WC, it's slightly different. Some guys go to Bangladesh tomorrow, and some go home for some rest. Great to have him here. He's been hitting balls and progressing with his rehab (Williamson)," Latham said.

Coming to the match, England elected to bat first. After the early dismissal of Jonny Bairstow, a 79-run stand between Malan and Joe Root (29) brought England to three figures. Malan smashed his fifth ton and formed important partnerships with skipper Jos Buttler (36) and Liam Livingstone (28) to power England to the 250-run mark. Handy contributions from the lower order led by Sam Curran (20), took England to 311/9 in 50 overs.

Rachin Ravindra (4/60) was the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis. Matt Henry and Daryl Mitchell took two wickets. Kyle Jamieson got one wicket.

In the chase of 312, NZ batting once again faltered. Except for knocks from Rachin Ravindra (61 in 48 balls with three fours and four sixes) and Henry Nicholls (41 in 48 balls), the Kiwis batters failed to make much impact and were bundled out for 211 in 38.2 overs, losing the match by 100 runs.

Moeen Ali (4/50) was the pick of the bowlers for England. Liam Livingstone, Curran, David Willey and Brydon Carse took a wicket each.

England won the series 3-1 and Malan took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

