Finn Allen to miss start of India T20I series due to Big Bash League commitments

Wellington [New Zealand], December 10 : New Zealand star batter Finn Allen could miss the start of the upcoming T20I series in India due to the Big Bash League (BBL) commitments, according to ESPNcricinfo. The five-match T20I series against India will begin on January 21, 2026, in Nagpur.

For New Zealand, the T20I series in India will serve as preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted in India and Sri Lanka. The India vs New Zealand T20I series will be held after a three-match ODI series slated from January 11-17 next year.

According to ESPNcricinfo, New Zealand opener Finn Allen might not be available until the fourth T20I if Perth Scorchers conclude their regular BBL season against Melbourne Stars on January 17 in Perth.

If Perth Scorchers don't qualify for the finals, then Allen would be available for the whole five-match T20I series against India.

"Pending selection, I'll head straight to India once the Big Bash finishes up for us [Scorchers]," Allen told ESPNcricinfo.

"Playing for New Zealand is still, for me, the pinnacle and the reason why I love playing is to represent my country," Allen said. "But cricket's obviously evolving and changing year on year."

"New Zealand Cricket's been really good to work with over the last while. [I'm] confident about getting back into some Black Caps stuff after the Big Bash and hopefully can continue that," Allen added.

Allen last played an international cricket match in March. The star batter hit 27 off 12 balls in New Zealand's eight-wicket victory over Pakistan in Wellington.

The 10th edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup will begin on February 7, 2026, and run through the final on March 8. A total of six sides are in action on the opening day, including the titleholders India, as per the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

They will take on the USA in Mumbai as they set out to become the first team to defend their Men's T20 World Cup crown. India and Sri Lanka will co-host the 20-team tournament across 29 days and eight venues (five in India and three in Sri Lanka).

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai), Arun Jaitley Stadium (New Delhi), Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), Eden Gardens (Kolkata), R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo), Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground (Colombo) and Pallekele International Cricket Stadium (Kandy) round out the complete list of host venues.

