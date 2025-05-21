First-class cricket returns to Darwin after 19 years as Australia A hosts Sri Lanka A

Melbourne [Australia], May 21 : First-class cricket is set to make a long-awaited return to Darwin after nearly two decades, with Australia A scheduled to face Sri Lanka A in a multi-format series this July. This will be the first time since 2006 that Darwin hosts a first-class match, when Australia A played Pakistan A and India A took on New Zealand A, reported ESPNcricinfo.

The upcoming series will feature three 50-over matches followed by two four-day games. It marks another step forward in Darwin's re-emergence as a host of top-tier cricket, with the city also set to stage the first two T20Is of Australia's home series against South Africa in August.

The first four-day match against Sri Lanka A will be played on a drop-in pitch at Marrara Stadium, which is also the venue for the T20Is the following month. The match will serve as a key trial for the ground's readiness to potentially host one of the two Tests against Bangladesh in August 2026. These Tests were originally scheduled for March 2027 but were moved forward to accommodate the 150th anniversary Test at the MCG.

The Australia A squad will be announced in the coming weeks, with selectors expected to focus on emerging players, especially as several experienced names are likely to be unavailable due to county commitments in England. Jason Sangha, who was instrumental in South Australia's recent Sheffield Shield victory, is among the players tipped for selection.

"It's fantastic to confirm a multi-format series which gives the next crop of emerging cricketers excellent development opportunities throughout the Australian winter," Peter Roach, CA's head of cricket operations and scheduling, said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"Darwin's dry season weather between May and September offers both the Northern Territory and Australian Cricket an incredible winter opportunity which allows cricket to be played in Australia all-year round," he added.

After this home assignment, Australia A will travel to India in mid-September for another red-ball series that will include two four-day matches.

The series in Darwin begins with three 50-over matches on July 4 (day-night), July 6, and July 9, all to be played at the Marrara Cricket Ground. The first four-day game will take place at Marrara Stadium from July 13 to 16, followed by the second from July 20 to 23 at the Marrara Cricket Ground.

