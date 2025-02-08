Johannesburg [South Africa], February 8 : SA20 Season 3 is headed for an epic conclusion with double-defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape and MI Cape Town set to face off in the much-anticipated final on Saturday. The iconic Wanderers in Johannesburg, which hosted the inaugural SA20 final, will once again provide the backdrop for the grand occasion.

The match is set to get underway at 5:30pm local time, as per SA20 press release.

The Sunrisers have recovered from inconsistent performances during the group stages to hit peak form during the playoffs by winning both the Eliminator and Qualifier two to secure their third successive place in the SA20 showpiece.

MI Cape Town will be tasting the rarified finals air for the first time after being the dominant side during the group stages with Rashid Khan's team setting a new league record of 35 points.

They maintained that momentum through to Qualifier 1 where they breezed past the Paarl Royals on Tuesday to secure a straight passage to the final.

The Sunrisers have the benefit of having experienced the unique Bullring atmosphere before, when they lifted the Betway SA20 trophy for the first time back in 2023.

"I am looking forward to it, to be honest," Sunrisers captain Aiden Markram said.

"Apparently it has been sold out weeks ago already, so already the hype will be there. For players, that is really cool. Not just myself, I think all the boys are really keen."

"We love playing in front of full stadiums and the atmosphere at Wanderers when it is full is almost like no other. I am looking forward to that. It is always a special occasion - a final at Wanderers," he added.

MI Cape Town will be hoping to halt the Sunrisers' bid to win an unprecedented hat-trick of titles with captain Rashid Khan believing their amazing journey that started from the very bottom is destined to end in success.

"We were the team at the bottom for two years, now we are the team at the top. We have been playing some amazing cricket for the last month," said Rashid.

"Yes, they have a good experience being finalists the last three years, but I think for us, we will be just focusing on playing good cricket and focusing on what we did great in the last month that got us here."

"The best thing is to beat the opposition team with your own skills, make sure whatever the challenge is, we accept that and do well in that."

The final is shaping up as a battle between the MI Cape Town's batting unit up against the potent Sunrisers Eastern Cape bowling attack.

MI Cape Town's explosive opening pair of Rassie van der Dussen (second with 370 runs at an average of 52.85, with a fifty and strike rate of over 133) and Ryan Rickelton (fifth with 303 runs at an average of 50.50, strike rate of 175.14 with three fifties) along with Dewald Brevis (ninth with 253 runs at an average of 50.60, strike rate of 180.71 with two fifties) are all among the top 10 run-getters in the competition.

Sunrisers, meanwhile, have four bowlers in Marco Jansen (1st with 17 wickets), Liam Dawson (fifth with 12 wickets), Richard Gleeson (7th with 12 wickets ) and Ottneil Baartman (8th with 11 wickets) among the top 10 wicket-takers. Skipper Markram has been the leading force with the bat, at number three with 334 runs at an average of 41.75, with three fifties.

"We will back our best options, our best bowlers, match-ups and things like that, and hopefully that can work and give us a shot at breaking that partnership," Markram said.

"But they have been finding ways to score big, whether the two of them fire or not."

"So, the whole batting line-up for them is doing really well and we will have to do some good planning for them. And ultimately on the night, if we can execute it, then I think we give ourselves a good shot," he concluded.

