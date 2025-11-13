Fitness concerns for England speedster Mark Wood ahead of Ashes

Perth [Australia], November 13 : Mark Wood is set to undergo precautionary scans after suffering hamstring stiffness during England's warm-up game against the England Lions ahead of the Ashes, as per the ICC website.

However, according to the statement released by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Wood is expected to bowl in two days' time, though he is unlikely to take the field for the remainder of the warm-up action.

The Ashes series between Australia and England for the 2025-26 season is scheduled to begin on November 21, with the first Test to be played at Optus Stadium in Perth.

Wood was the highest wicket-taker for the Three Lions in the national side's 4-0 loss in the 2021-22 Ashes series.

With the Ashes barely a week away, England would hope that their ace speedster is bowling with complete fitness against Australia.

The pacer had last featured in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, where he suffered medial ligament damage in his left knee, and subsequently missed cricket for the remainder of the year.

Seeking their first Test series win in the country since 2010/11, the Ben Stokes-led side are banking on the added pace of Jofra Archer and Wood to bring them success Down Under.

The hosts, Australia, have injury concerns of their own, with Pat Cummins and Sean Abbott all set to miss the opening Ashes Test, while Josh Hazlewood was also under the scanner but eventually deemed fit following a scare in the Sheffield Shield.

England's squad: Ben Stokes (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Mark Wood.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor