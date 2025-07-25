Fitness issues? Siraj walks off the field during post-lunch session; Bumrah returns after a break during England Test

Manchester [UK], July 25 : Fitness struggles continued for Indian team as pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj had to walk off the field during the second session on third day of fourth Test against England at Manchester on Friday.

After the new ball was taken in the 91st over, Bumrah could bowl only one over with it, going for 11 runs before walking off the field.

As per Sky Sports, Bumrah returned to the field in the 98th over, which was bowled by Shardul Thakur, but was hobbling a bit, after jolting his left ankle while coming down the stairs earlier on. Even ex-Indian coach Ravi Shastri pointed out Bumrah's struggles while walking.

Later Shastri said in his live commentary that Bumrah would be back to bowling after second session.

"Bumrah is out in the middle but he will be able to bowl only after tea," Shastri said on air, according to Cricbuzz.

Bumrah was in fact back to bowling during the final session, opening the bowling.

After bowling his 22nd over of the innings, Siraj also walked off the field after the 99th over in the second session, with the Cricbuzz live commentary saying that he had sustained a possible niggle.

During their respective spells at the end of second session, Bumrah and Siraj were at 0/65 (19 overs, five maidens) and Siraj 0/98 (22 overs, three maidens). With 12 wickets (including two fifers) and 13 wickets (including a six-fer), both have been top performers for India with the ball.

Since 2020-start, Bumrah and Siraj have been absolute workhorses in Indian pace department during Test matches. Bumrah has bowled 1093.1 overs (36 matches, 155 wickets) and Siraj has bowled 1015.2 (40 matches, 113 wickets). No other pacer has crossed even the 500-over mark during this time frame.

Team India is having plenty of fitness problems during this Test. Rishabh Pant sustained a foot injury while trying to reverse sweep a yorker from Chris Woakes on day one, but nonetheless turned up to bat in a courageous effort on day two, scoring a half-century. Dhruv Jurel is keeping the wickets.

Before the fourth Test, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy had been ruled out of the remaining two Tests against England owing to a left knee injury, while Arshdeep Singh, who is yet to earn his first Test cap, has faced to injury to his left thumb during training. This opened the doors of an international debut for Anshul Kamboj.

England finished the second session at 433/4, with Root (121*) and skipper Ben Stokes (36*) unbeaten. While Washington Sundar (2/30) attempted to pull things back by removing Ollie Pope (71) and Harry Brook (3), Stokes and Root helped England to a healthy 75-run lead.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor