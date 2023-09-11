Five incredible stats behind Virat Kohli’s epic century against Pakistan in Asia Cup Super 4 clash

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 11 : This magnificent century against one of Virat Kohli's favourite opponents Pakistan came with its share of remarkable records, just like several of his prior scores.

In the rain-affected Asia Cup Super Four match against Pakistan, Kohli raised India's total to 356/2 with his unbeaten 122 in 94 balls. As KL Rahul batted beside him, Kohli was in excellent form as the pair crushed Pakistan's bowling lineup.

Here are some milestones and records from the star batter's 47th ODI ton.

The 'chasemaster' enjoys batting at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo, where he has an incredible ODI average of 128.20. The No. 3 hitter has now scored four consecutive hundreds in ODIs at the location, joining hundreds against Sri Lanka in 2012 and 2017 (twice).

In ODI history, the 128.20 is the highest batter average after nine or more innings at a single location.

The venue is a favourite of Kohli's for all forms; in T20Is there, he averages a respectable 53.4, scoring three half-centuries in six games. He hasn't yet played a Test match here.

It takes some accomplishment to reach 13000 ODI runs but to do it more than fifty innings faster than one of the best players to ever play the game is incredible. Although Kohli's place in the pantheon of ODI superstars is already assured, this outstanding achievement highlights how great a career he has had.

While Sachin Tendulkar needed 321 innings to attain the milestone, Kohli did so in 267 innings. The only other three batters to reach the mark, Ricky Ponting, Mahela Jayawardene, and Sanath Jayasuriya, also required more than 300 innings.

The icing on the cake is Kohli's incredible average of 57.62 in the format, the second-best after Babar Azam for anyone to have batted more than 100 times.

Kohli was also involved in a record 233-run stand (unbeaten) with Rahul, the highest for India against Pakistan in ODIs, beating the 231-run partnership between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sachin Tendulkar in Sharjah in 1996.

The unbeaten stand is also India's second-highest for the third wicket in ODIs after the Rahul Dravid-Tendulkar stand of 237* against Kenya in the 1999 Cricket World Cup.

With the help of tons from Kohli and Rahul, India equalled their 2005 performance in Vizag by scoring 356 against Pakistan, which is the team's joint-highest total in ODIs.

In addition, it is the greatest total ever against Pakistan at a neutral venue for men's ODIs, ranking seventh overall.

In 14 Asia Cup ODI matches, Kohli averages a stunning 67.18 with four hundreds while also striking at a rate of over 100. Kohli's tally of hundreds is the joint second-best with Kumar Sangakkara after Kumar Jayasuriya (6 hundreds) and he has a chance to go level with the Sri Lanka veteran this tournament.

His 183 against Pakistan in the 2012 edition of the tournament is still the highest individual score in the Asia Cup.

