Fleming impressed by Anshul Kamboj's growth in IPL 2025

New Delhi [India], May 21 : Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming has lauded young seamer Anshul Kamboj for his progress and impact during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The right-arm quick has featured in seven matches so far this season, picking up five wickets and making a steady impression with his control and pace.

Speaking about Kamboj's development, Fleming said the youngster has shown promising signs, especially with his deceptive pace and ability to extract movement off the pitch.

"Yeah, Kamboj is good," Fleming said at the post-match press conference.

"His speed is up to 138-139 kmph and it's deceptive. His big strength is his length, and he gets the ball to wobble. He's got some real potential with both the white and red ball, and we're really happy with how he has developed and the opportunity he has taken this year," he added.

Kamboj's best performance came against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), where he returned figures of 1/16, showcasing his ability to contain runs and bowl with discipline in crucial phases of the game.

CSK lost their game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by six wickets in Delhi, but the young pacer has also impressed his captain.

The wicketkeeper-batter went on to appreciate the young uncapped Indian bowler, who snapped one wicket in his spell of three overs, where he gave away just 21 runs at an economy of 7.

"Kamboj is someone who doesn't get swing, but he gets some seam movement, the ball hits you harder than the speed gun suggests, he has taken the responsibility and he is someone who can bowl good yorkers. That's (powerplay) one area where there's a hole for us, we don't want to give away too many runs in the first six overs. He has bowled 3 overs in the powerplay, which I feel is tougher when the ball isn't moving much and when the batsmen are well set," MS Dhoni said.

