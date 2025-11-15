Focus is on smart, fearless cricket: Head coach Walsh as Royal Champs gear up for Abu Dhabi T10 debut

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 15 : In what promises to be an exciting storyline of the 2025 Abu Dhabi T10, the Royal Champs are gearing up to make their debut in the world's fastest cricket tournament.

The team, led by Head Coach and West Indies legend Courtney Walsh, will open their campaign against Vista Riders on November 19 at the iconic Zayed Cricket Stadium, according to a release from Royal Champs.

As the franchise prepares for its maiden season, Walsh shared his thoughts on the team's balance, preparation, and goals for their debut campaign.

"Stepping into the Abu Dhabi T10 is an exciting milestone, and I couldn't be happier with how the squad has shaped up," Walsh said.

"Our focus will be on playing smart, fearless cricket that reflects both intent and game awareness. With world-class players like Shakib Al Hasan, Jason Roy, and Chris Jordan bringing experience, alongside promising talents such as Isuru Udana and Daniel Sams we have the right mix to adapt to the format's pace. The energy in the camp has been phenomenal, and we're ready to make an impact," he added.

The release said that Royal Champs have assembled a well-balanced squad combining seasoned internationals and rising stars. Shakib Al Hasan's leadership and all-round prowess will anchor the side, while Jason Roy and all-rounders Angelo Mathews will bring explosive batting power at the top. The bowling attack, spearheaded by Chris Jordan, Daniel Sams and Isuru Udana add pace and variation, complemented by a dynamic middle order that blends experience with flair.

Royal Champs CEO Rajeshree Shete expressed pride and anticipation ahead of the team's first appearance in the Abu Dhabi T10.

"This debut season represents a moment of enormous pride for us," said Shete.

"Building this team from the ground up has been a rewarding journey, and the squad reflects our values of courage, teamwork, and excellence. Having Courtney Walsh at the helm and veterans like Shakib guiding our young players gives us great confidence. We are here not just to compete but to set a benchmark for professionalism and entertainment that fans will remember. The entire Royal Champs family is buzzing for November 19th," he added.

With a clear game plan and strong preparation, the team aims to make an immediate impression and build early momentum in their debut campaign.

