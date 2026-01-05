“For Every Action, There Is a Reaction”: Former BCCI Official After Bangladesh Bans IPL Broadcast Amid Mustafizur Rahman Row

Mustafizur Rahman Controversy: Bangladesh has indefinitely banned the telecast of Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in the country following the exclusion of pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders squad for the 2026 edition. The decision came after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) asked Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release the 30-year-old left-arm pacer ahead of the IPL. Mustafizur had been signed by KKR for Rs 9.20 crore from a base price of Rs 2 crore after a competitive auction against Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. The BCCI has said KKR can name a replacement player if required.

A senior former BCCI official, reacting to the broadcast ban, told IANS, “For every action, there is a reaction,” adding that the Bangladesh Cricket Board is merely doing what it believes is within its authority. “Takleef hui hai, so obviously there will be a reaction,” the former official said as quoted by. He added that India or the IPL is unlikely to be affected by this decision.

The Bangladesh government issued a statement saying the BCCI’s directive to exclude Mustafizur from KKR “has pained, saddened, and aggrieved the people of Bangladesh.”

A statement from the Bangladesh government read: "In view of the subject, it is being informed that a directive from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has come to light regarding the exclusion of Bangladeshi star player Mr Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders team for the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament, scheduled to be held from 26 March 2026. No rational reason for such a decision by the Indian Cricket Board is known, and such a decision has pained, saddened, and aggrieved the people of Bangladesh.”

"Under these circumstances, until further notice, a request is made as per instructions to stop the broadcast/telecast of all matches and programmes of the Indian Premier League (IPL)."

"This order is issued with the approval of the proper authority and in the public interest."

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) also announced it will not travel to India for next month’s Men’s T20 World Cup and has formally requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to consider relocating Bangladesh’s matches outside India.

Bangladesh is scheduled to play three league-stage matches in Kolkata and a final group fixture in Mumbai.