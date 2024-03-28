"For me, Test cricket now is completely off radar": England all-rounder Liam Dawson

New Delhi [India], March 28 : Experienced English left-arm spinner Liam Dawson admitted that he doesn't see himself playing Test cricket and wants to enjoy cricket in the final phase of his career.

With 49 wickets, Dawson was the leading English spinner in last year's County Championship and scored 840 runs as well. However, he was omitted from England's Test tour of India as young uncapped spinners Shoaib Bashir and Tom Hartley were given preference.

The 34-year-old talked about his future in Test format for England and conceded that the longest format of cricket is completely off his radar.

"Probably not now, no. Being honest, there's a few things that have happened over the last year. For me, probably Test cricket now is completely off the radar. But it is what it is, I'm 34 and I want to enjoy my cricket and try to win trophies towards the end of my career," Dawson said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"Knowing that going to South Africa, knowing I was going to play there - obviously with the [Sunrisers] coach, Adi Birrell, here at Hampshire, I knew I was going to play, which was nice. It's not something I want to be doing, running drinks at my age anymore. I was really happy with what I chose this winter and it went well," he added.

The veteran spinner earned 20 caps across all three formats, which includes a 2019 World Cup-winning medal. He was included as a travelling reserve for the 2021 and 2022 T20 World Cups but he expects that he wouldn't be a part of the upcoming edition.

"I think with my age, 34, realistically that's probably gone to be honest. There's been a few things happened over the last few months. Speaking to [England selector] Luke Wright, I know where I stand. I don't expect to play. I'm looking forward to playing for Hampshire this season, and the Hundred with London Spirit," he said.

