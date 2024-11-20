Former all-rounder Dion Nash appointed as new New Zealand Cricket Board director

Wellington [New Zealand], November 20 : Businessman and former New Zealand Test player Dion Nash was elected as the new director of the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) Board on Wednesday.

Nash played 32 Tests and 81 One Day Internationals for the Kiwis and had a stint as a national selector after his playing days.

The 53-year-old will replace Martin Snedden, who stepped down from the board by rotation following a lengthy service to the game as a player, chief executive, board member, chair of the board, and International Cricket Council director, as per the New Zealand Cricket official website.

Board chairman Diana Pukepatu-Lyndon welcomed Nash as a new NZC director.

"It's good to have someone with Dion's cricket and business experience coming onto the board at a time when Martin is stepping down. Martin's been involved with NZC since he was a player in the eighties and has made an extraordinary contribution to the game over a period of 24 years. His mix of cricket, legal, and management expertise has been an important ingredient in the evolution of NZC from an old-fashioned incorporated society to a professional, modern and future-thinking organisation," said Puketapu-Lyndon AS QUOTED BY THE nzc OFFICIAL WEBSITE.

The chairman further said that Nash's inclusion would ensure the board retained a strong understanding of the anatomy and culture of the game at both community and high-performance levels.

"Dion has a strong interest in not just the playing of the game but the business of the game and that should help stand us in good stead," Puketapu-Lyndon added.

