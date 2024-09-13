Former Australia, New South Wales bowler Frank Misson passes away at 85

New Delhi [India], September 13 : Former Australia and New South Wales fast bowler Frank Misson passed away at the age of 85, according to ESPNcricinfo.

In a career that spanned from 1958/59 to 1963/64, Misson represented Australia in five Test matches. His five appearances came across the famous 1960-61 home series against the West Indies and the 1961 Ashes tour to England.

Misson's Test career was cut short due to an Achilles injury. In five Test appearances, he claimed 16 wickets at a bowling average of 38.50. He picked up his best figures (4/58) in Melbourne against the West Indies.

He made his impact in first-class cricket, making 71 appearances, and most of them were for New South Wales. He picked up 177 wickets at 31.13.

Misson was born in Darlinghurst, Sydney, and was inspired to become a fast bowler after watching the great Ray Lindwell in 1950.

He made his debut in first-class cricket in the last Sheffield Shield match of the 1958/59 season at the age of 20 years. In his debut game, Misson took 3/31 and 3/64 across both innings for New South Wales (NSW).

Cricket NSW CEO, Lee Germon, condoled Misson's death and said in a statement released by the club, "We pass on our sincerest condolences to Frank's family and friends, especially all of those that played with him as part of the NSW Men's Team and the Australian Men's Team."

"Frank's career was cut short by injury, which was ironic considering the focus he had on health, diet, and fitness in an era where sports science was not very prevalent. His five Test caps are recognition of his talent and determination, and there is little doubt that if it wasn't for injury he would have played many more times for his state and country," he added.

