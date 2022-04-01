Former Australia Test wicketkeeper Peter Nevill announces retirement

Former Australian wicketkeeper Peter Nevill has called time on his professional career on Friday. The test veteran hasn't been on the field since February this year with a shoulder injury ending his season early for New South Wales. "I always knew that I was close to the end of my career," Nevill said. "It was a frustrating season for me, I think I've missed more games this season due to injury than the rest of my career combined. I'm very proud that I was able to play for Australia, and that I was able to play for such a long time for New South Wales. I'd like to think that I was able to squeeze as much juice out of my orange as I could. For a bloke with minimal talent and no shots, I leave the game pretty content.

Nevill was Australia’s 443rd men’s Test cricketer, representing his country in 17 Tests and nine T20Is after making his international debut in 2015.He made his Test debut at Lord’s during the 2015 Ashes series, replacing New South Wales teammate Brad Haddin as the national team’s gloveman. Nevill pouched a catch on his second delivery at Test level and scored 45 with the bat as Australia secured a thumping 405-run victory at the home of cricket. Nevill scored 468 Test runs at 22.28 for Australia, contributing 61 catches and two stumpings before he was dropped for Matthew Wade following the infamous Hobart Test against South Africa in 2016. At state level, Nevill was one of New South Wales’ most prolific cricketers after bursting onto the scene in 2009, scoring 5137 runs at 39.21 in 101 Sheffield Shield matches. He was one of only four New South Wales cricketers to play 100 Sheffield Shield matches, joining Greg Matthews, Geoff Lawson and Emery on the illustrious list.

