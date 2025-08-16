Former Australian captain and coach Bob Simpson passes away at 89

Melbourne [Australia], August 16 : Former Australian captain and coach Bob Simpson passed away at the age of 89 in Sydney, Cricket Australia (CA) reported on Saturday.

In a post on X, CA said, "RIP to a true cricket legend. A Test cricketer, captain, coach and national selector - Bob Simpson was a mighty figure in Australian cricket, giving everything to our game. Cricket Australia extends our thoughts and sympathies to Bob's family and friends."

Simpson was a key figure in Australia's rise to the top of the cricketing world in the 1990s, and his impact lasted long after he left as a head coach in 1996. Simpson became the full-time coach for Aussies when the Allan Border-led side was facing a massive decline in fortunes and was in the middle of a winless run that stretched out for three years, as per cricket.com.au.

It was the Simpson-Border duo which instilled their mindset in the upcoming crop of Aussie stars such as Steve Waugh, David Boon, Dean Jones and Craig McDermott. Simpson's commitment to training as a coach, in batting and in fielding helped Aussies eventually mark a turnaround and become one of the best sides in the game.

One of the biggest highlights of his coaching tenure was winning the 1987 Cricket World Cup hosted by India and Pakistan, defeating arch-rivals England in a closely-contested final by seven runs at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

Then, later in 1989, Aussies produced another miracle. In 1989, they arrived on England's shores as "possibly one of the worst sides to ever tour England". The Simpson-Border magic continued on the tour, as they won the six-match series by 4-0 to regain the Ashes. It would serve as a starting point of the Aussies' domination at the marquee series as they won the next eight of them in a row till England brought back the urn home with an iconic series win at their home. They brought back home the coveted Frank Worrell Trophy 20 years later.

During his days as a player from 1957 to 1978, he represented Australia in 62 Tests, scoring 4,869 runs at an average of 46.81, with 10 centuries and 27 fifties in 111 innings and a best score of 311. He also took 71 wickets with the best figures of 5/57. He led Australia in 39 Tests, winning 12, losing 12, drawing 15.

He also played two ODIs, scoring 36 runs and taking two wickets.

CA chairperson Mike Baird hailed Simpson as one of "the greats" of Australian cricket.

"Simpson was one of the greats of Australian cricket, and this is a sad day for anyone fortunate to have watched him play or who benefited from his wisdom," said Baird as quoted by cricket.com.au.

"As a brilliant opening batter, incredible slips fielder and handy spin bowler, Bob was a mainstay of a very strong Australian team in the 1960s, and he became a leader across the game as Australian and New South Wales captain and as a coach."

"Bob's decision to come out of retirement to successfully lead the Australian team during the advent of World Series Cricket in 1977 was a wonderful service to the game, and his coaching set the foundation for a golden generation for Australian cricket."

"On behalf of Cricket Australia, I would like to express my warmest condolences to Bob's family, friends, teammates and all those touched by his vast contribution to cricket."

Simpson's contribution will be honoured during the third T20 against South Africa at Cairns on Saturday with a minute of silence and players sporting black armbands.

