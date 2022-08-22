Former Australian Test captain Tim Paine officially returns to Tasmania team

Former Australia captain Tim Paine, who resigned after a sexting scandal last November, has ended his self-imposed exile and is back in training in Tasmania. Paine is not under a contract with Tasmania but was given the all-clear to train with the squad ahead of the new season. Paine could be back to playing first-class cricket by the start of the summer when the state play Queensland at Allan Border Field on October 6.

"It was just great to see him come into my office and request permission to train," Cricket Tasmania chief executive Dom Baker told The Australian newspaper. "He started here as just a 16-year-old all those years ago and has been a part of our cricket ever since."He is training as an uncontracted player to get fit for club cricket, but if he proves to be anywhere near his best, expect to see him playing state cricket again. "All of Tasmania and I think most of Australia wants to see him finish his career on his own terms." Paine was set to lead Australia into the home Ashes series last year until the sexting allegations became public. He stepped down and was replaced by Pat Cummins.