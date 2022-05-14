Former contractor accuses USA Cricket of racial discrimination, files lawsuit

A fresh lawsuit filed at a federal court from an ex-contract employee has rocked USA Cricket again. The plaintiff, Kirk Greaves has sought damages to the tune of USD 2 million claiming 'racial discrimination' in employment practices from the cricket board. Greaves was onboarded as the Operations manager (contract) in March 2021 on a four-month probationary period with a salary of USD 5,000 per month which increased by another 1500 by the time he was terminated in the first week of April 2022.

Greaves has alleged a "toxic work environment, unfair employment practices, wage disparity and discrimination" in his lawsuit and further alleges that a budget set aside for his fulltime conversion was used to increase an offer for a white employee. Greaves has further stated that a termination letter was sent to him by Richard Done (Director of Cricket Operations) which was 'pursuant' to the decision of the Cricket Committee. However, Greaves goes onto dispute that by exhibiting an email from Srini Salver, a member of the cricket committee, which stated "your termination was never recommended by the Cricket Committee in any board meeting but was instead discussed during a conversation about budgets."

