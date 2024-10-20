New Delhi [India], October 20 : Following India's disappointing eight-wicket loss against New Zealand in the first Test match in Bengaluru, former cricketer Madan Lal believes that the hosts will "bounce back" in the three-game long-format series.

Chasing a total of 107 runs, Jasprit Bumrah (2/29) showed some fight for India, but Will Young (48*) and Rachin (39*) helped the Kiwis complete a comprehensive win.

Speaking to ANI, Madan Lal said that India has a strong side. However, the former cricketer also warner Rohit Sharma and said that the Kiwis are not like other teams and are a good fighter.

"I think the Indian Team is very very strong, but you know New Zealand is not like other teams, they are a good fighter, they always come back. They have a good bowling lineup and they have the best fielding side but now the only thing is India has to be very careful how they can manage the game and that is very important," Madan Lal told ANI.

He added that now the pressure will be on the visitors to stop New Zealand from winning the remaining two Test matches of the series.

"You have to go through all these things when you play a sport... when you're down by 1-0 that's the time when you have to show your character that you're the best team. I believe India will definitely bounce back... the pressure is not on India but it's on New Zealand to stop the hosts from winning the next Test match," he added.

Earlier in the Bengaluru Test, India had taken a 106-run lead in the second innings, scoring 462/10 in response to New Zealand's total of 402/10 in the first innings. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (35 from 52 balls, with six fours) and skipper Rohit Sharma (52 from 63 balls, with eight fours and a six) gave India a solid start with a 72-run opening stand.

Sarfaraz then took charge, first forming a 136-run partnership with Virat Kohli (70 from 102 balls, with eight fours and a six) and later a 177-run stand with Pant (99 from 105 balls, with nine fours and five sixes) to put India in the lead. However, the introduction of the new ball saw India lose seven wickets for just 54 runs, with the middle order failing to contribute significantly.

William O'Rourke (3/92) and Matt Henry (3/102) took full advantage of the new ball, dismantling the Indian batting line-up just when a massive lead seemed likely. Spinner Ajaz Patel took two wickets, while Glenn Phillips and Tim Southee chipped in with one each.

In their first innings, New Zealand posted 402 in response to India's 356. A magnificent century from Rachin Ravindra (134 from 157 balls, with 13 fours and four sixes) and a quickfire 65 from Southee (73 balls, eight fours, and four sixes) helped lift New Zealand from 233/7 to 402, thanks to a 137-run stand for the eighth wicket. Devon Conway (91 from 105 balls, with 11 fours and three sixes) also made a valuable contribution at the top.

Ravindra Jadeja (3/72) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/99) bowled well for India, while Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets, and Ravichandran Ashwin and Bumrah took one each.

Earlier, after electing to bat, India had a nightmare start under overcast, pace-friendly conditions. Henry (5/15) and O'Rourke (4/22) ran through the Indian batting order, bundling them out for just 46 runs in 31.2 overs. Only Jaiswal (13) and Pant (20) managed to reach double figures.

