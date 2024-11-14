Former cricketer predicts Australia's strategy for Virat Kohli during upcoming BGT Series

New Delhi [India], November 14 : Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar predicted Australia's strategy for India talisman batter Virat Kohli during the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy and said that the Aussies will try to start by attacking him outside the off-stump.

Kohli has appeared in 118 Test matches and 201 innings after making his debut in the long format in 2011 against West Indies. The 36-year-old scored 9040 runs at a strike rate of 55.76 and an average of 47.83 in the long format.

The top India batter has faced Australia in 25 matches in Tests and scored 2042 runs at a strike rate of 52.41. His best score against the Aussies was 186.

Speaking to Star Sports, Manjrekar said that Kohli knows what the Aussies are going to plan for him. The former cricketer pointed out that these days Kohli has been leaving balls outside the off-stump.

"Virat knows exactly what's going to be planned. They'll obviously start with that line outside the off-stump and gauge what his mood is. Generally these days he looks to leave balls outside the off-stump and if they have anything that's pitched right up, he'll look to drive," Manjrekar said.

He added that the Australian bowlers will be attacking Kohli's body because the Indian batter loves to get forward.

"Nowadays, they are also trying to cramp him for room and attack his body because he loves to get forward so much. So that is something New Zealand tried, which is very smart. And then if he is so focused outside off, that typical one of landing a ball on middle stump which Josh Hazlewood would try. So all those methods will be tried by the Australians and Virat Kohli is aware of that," he added..

The much anticipated Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

