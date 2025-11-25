Former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad has been elected unopposed as president of KSCA before election

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 25 : The Karnataka High Court had directed that elections for the post of president be held on December 7 next month, and December 26 is the last date to withdraw the nominations. However, even before the elections, Venkatesh Prasad had been elected as the president, according to a release.

The Karnataka High Court had ordered that elections for the post of president be held on December 7. Thus, the election process began, and cricketers Venkatesh Prasad and Shantakumar from the opposition faction of Brijesh Patel had filed their nominations. However, during the scrutiny of nominations held on November 24, Shantakumar's nomination was declared invalid. In this context, Venkatesh Prasad has been elected unopposed as the president of the KSCA, as there is no rival.

The High Court bench headed by Justice Suraj Govindaraj, hearing a petition filed by KSCA, B.K. Ravi, challenging the letter written by the Returning Officer to postpone the elections to December 30, had directed the KSCA elections on December 7.

The existing bye-laws had ordered the elections to be held as per the Supreme Court verdict. Returning to KSCA after 12 years

Venkatesh had previously served as the vice-president of KSCA from 2010 to 2013. At that time, Anil Kumble was the president. Javagal Srinath was the secretary. Now, Venkatesh Prasad has returned to KSCA after 12 years by being elected as the president.

Venkatesh Prasad, who was a successful bowler of the Indian team, will now lead KSCA.

An official announcement is expected to be made tomorrow, November 26.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor