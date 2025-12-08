Former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad wins KSCA presidential election

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 8 : Former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad was elected President of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on Sunday. Former India cricketer Sujith Somasunder has been elected Vice-President, while Santosh Menon has been chosen as Secretary, a post he earlier held from 2019 to 2022.

Venkatesh Prasad won the election, defeating K N Shanta Kumar by 191 votes. Prasad secured 749 votes, while Shanta Kumar received 558 votes.

Former umpire BK Ravi has been elected as Joint Secretary, winning with 669 votes, while BN Madhukar got the better of MS Vinay for the post of Treasurer, winning with 736 votes.

Prasad earlier served as KSCA vice president from 2010 to 2013 and played 33 Tests and 161 ODIs for India.

The KSCA elections, which were originally scheduled for November 30, were deferred. Prasad had voiced his deep shock and disappointment over the abrupt postponement of the elections.

"We were stunned to learn that the elections have been deferred to 30 December. The primary focus here should be cricket, not politics. We are not participating for political reasons. Our sole objective is to revive top-level cricket at Chinnaswamy Stadium and to bring back international matches and IPL fixtures. That is our mission. We also hear that the Bengaluru franchise might play some matches outside Bengaluru. Why should that happen?" Prasad had said while speaking to the media, as per a press release.

"To make this possible, these elections must take place. That is the natural course of action. KSCA is at a pivotal juncture and needs change. Cricket is suffering right now, and the season is already underway. It is vital for elections to proceed so that a fresh committee can implement its vision. We have no issues with the Election Commission and fully respect their decisions. However, this postponement has come as a complete surprise," he had said further.

