Former England spinner Monty Panesar makes big prediction about Virat Kohli ahead of T20 WC final

New Delhi [India], June 28 : Former England spinner Monty Panesar backed the Indian team to end their ICC World Cup trophy hiatus and lift the coveted T20 World Cup title, and also made a big prediction about India's misfiring Virat Kohli.

Ahead of the final between the two unbeaten sides of the tournament, India and South Africa, Panesar backed the Rohit Sharma-led side to lift the trophy and predicted that Kohli would score a 100 against the Proteas.

"India will win the T20 World Cup final, and Virat Kohli will score 100," Panesar told ANI.

After enjoying a rich vein of form with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Kohli has been searching for runs from his bat throughout the ongoing edition of the marquee event. Kohli appears to have lost his rhythm while opening for the Indian team alongside skipper Rohit Sharma.

Kohli ended IPL 2024 with the Orange Cap, by racking a whopping 741 runs at an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of 154.69, with a century and five half-centuries.

But in the ongoing T20 World Cup, Kohli's record is in complete contrast with his IPL figures. In seven matches, Kohli, with all his experience, has struggled to put together a string of performances. He has mustered up just 75 runs at an average of 10.71 throughout the tournament.

The stalwart batter momentarily showed a glimpse of returning to his groove after smoking the ball into the stand over mid-wicket off Reece Topley.

But the English pacer had the last laugh after he dislodged the bails off the stumps, with Kohli attempting to shovel the ball towards the boundary.

Apart from Panesar, Rohit also backed his compatriot to produce a spectacle in Barbados on Saturday against the Proteas.

"He (Kohli) is a quality player. Any player can go through that. We do understand his class, and we do understand his importance in all these big games. Form is never a problem. When you've played cricket for 15 years, form is never a problem. He's looking good, the intent is there, and he's probably saving for the final. Absolutely (backing Kohli for the final)," Rohit said in the post-match presentation after India's 68-run over England in the semi-final.

