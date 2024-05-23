Former England spinner roots for KKR to lift IPL 2024 title

New Delhi [India], May 23 : Former England spinner Graeme Swann backed Kolkata Knight Riders to lift their third Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy on the back of their scintillating performances in the ongoing season.

The Riders have soared high in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league with a clinical set of performances.

They finished at the top of the group stage for the first time in the history of the tournament. They accumulated 20 points in 14 matches to finish at the top of the table.

They stormed into the final with a comprehensive win over free-scoring Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday.

"I think KKR are going to be favourites to win the IPL this year, just the way they have played. The only loss was to Rajasthan who were flying in the league. But then they have caught them up quietly and then got past them so easily. The way they played against the Sunrisers was phenomenal. So any team has got to bring their A-game to beat KKR at the moment," Swann backed KKR to win while speaking to ANI.

Sunil Narine has been a key player for the Knights in the opening slot as well as with the ball. He is the top-scorer for the franchise this season with 482 runs in his kitty at an average of 37.08 and a mouth-watering strike rate of 179.85 in 13 matches.

He also struck his maiden T20 hundred this season, following his 109-run blitzkrieg against the Rajasthan Royals.

With the ball, he is the second-highest wicket-taker for the Riders with 16 wickets in 13 matches, conceding runs at a mere economy of 6.90.

Along with the former West Indies star, Varun Chakaravarthy has joined hands with the experienced player to form a formidable spin duo.

The mystery spinner is the leading wicket-taker for the franchise and the third-highest in the ongoing season.

He has 20 scalps to his name in 14 matches at a bowling average of 19.65 and has conceded runs at an economy of 8.18.

He is just four wickets shy of the Purple Cap, with Punjab Kings pacer Harshal Patel leading the race with a tally of 24.

With the two-time champions already in the final, their opponents are yet to be decided.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 in Chennai on Friday. The winner will go on to play the final against KKR on Sunday.

